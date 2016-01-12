** Larsen & Toubro gains 1.6 pct; on way to snap their four-day selling streak

** Heads towards biggest single day gain since Nov.27

** Credit Suisse upgrades to "outperform" from "neutral" citing sustainable expectations, potential for positive surprise and reasonable valuations

** Says positive surprise possible from railways, defense, power and real estate that have not contributed in FY16 so far, bottoming of execution, margin benefit from commodities decline and asset divestitures

** Stock has 28 buy, 12 hold and 3 sell ratings

** Manufacturers including L&T target orders from revived nuclear power push