BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Larsen & Toubro gains 1.6 pct; on way to snap their four-day selling streak
** Heads towards biggest single day gain since Nov.27
** Credit Suisse upgrades to "outperform" from "neutral" citing sustainable expectations, potential for positive surprise and reasonable valuations
** Says positive surprise possible from railways, defense, power and real estate that have not contributed in FY16 so far, bottoming of execution, margin benefit from commodities decline and asset divestitures
** Stock has 28 buy, 12 hold and 3 sell ratings
** Manufacturers including L&T target orders from revived nuclear power push (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.reuters.net)
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
May 18 India's NSE index fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day fall in four months, as investors locked in profits on recent gains and as global markets were hit over swirling political uncertainty in the United States.