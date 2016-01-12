US STOCKS-Wall St. ends off session highs after fresh Russia probe reports
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
** QE starts to have less of an impact on the Asian equities
** Markets are now considering what policy options can be used to further re-invigorate growth and inflation expectations - HSBC
** A break with QE, however gradual, could lead to compression in PE spreads across the region
** But Asian markets have historically corrected in the run-up to the Fed tightening (1994, 2004 and the 2013 Fed taper) and have rallied in the six months after
** Also, Asia Ex-Japan near trough valuations
** "This could lead to higher volatility which, although it might not feel as such, is still fairly moderate against history," analysts led by Herald Van Der Linde say
** Broker's base case is 2016 will be a year of disinflation and low global growth and therefore sustainable dividend yields is an important theme
** Says the trajectory of bond yields will likely determine valuations in the absence of high growth and ROE
** Prefers China, Singapore, the Philippines; underweight India, Taiwan, Malaysia and Hong Kong
** Upgrades Philippines to "overweight" from "neutral" and Thailand to "neutral" from "underweight"
** Cuts Taiwan to "underweight" from "neutral" citing risks from a limited monetary policy support, high fund holdings and China slowdown (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
NEW YORK, May 19 U.S. stocks ended up but well off the session highs on Friday after two new reports related to a U.S. federal investigation into possible coordination between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign renewed concerns about his political future.