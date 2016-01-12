** Jet Airways rises as much as 4.6 pct, InterGlobe Aviation rises as much as 3.46 pct, Spicejet gains as much as 3.29 pct

** Jet Airways is the top gainer in BSE 'A' group stocks

** Crude oil below $31/barrel, down about 3 pct

** Jet fuel is the biggest cost for low-budget carriers; accounts for about 40 pct of costs

