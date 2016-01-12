** Department store chain Debenhams jumps 17 pct, on
track for sharpest gain since 2009 and races ahead of the pack
on the FTSE 250 & after it beats analyst expectations in
the Christmas trading period
** Like-for-like sales for 19-wks to Jan. 9 up 1.9 pct, vs
analysts' view of 0.3 pct rise, helped by bumper online shopping
& clever management of stock of winter coats during
unseasonably warm weather
** Co looks to have been better positioned than some of its
peers with regards to the weather, with reduced range of stock
in weather-sensitive categories, Liberum writes
** Other fashion retailers Next & Marks & Spencer
results over Christmas hurt as unusually warm weather
deterred people from buying warm clothing
** Debehnams top gainer on Stoxx small cos index,
with 85% of 90-day daily avg volume through in 40 mins
