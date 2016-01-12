BANGKOK Jan 12 Intouch Holdings Pcl's executives said at a news conference:

* The telecoms group has no plans to buy back shares after share prices drop, said company Chairman Somprasong Boonyachai

* It is confident core mobile unit Advanced Info Service to stay in top position despite stiff competition in mobile sector, said acting group CEO Phillip Chen Chong Tan

