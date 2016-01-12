BRIEF-Toyou Feiji Electronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Jan 12 Suzhou Chunxing Precision Mechanical Co Ltd
* Says signs agreement to invest 216.7 million yuan ($32.96 million) for 52 percent stake in aviation firm in Xi'an city
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Pp0hDj
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5750 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.50 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
* Sees FY 2017 total non-IFRS revenue of $682 million to $704 million, up from previous guidance of $667 million to $689 million