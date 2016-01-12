** Housebuilders trade up as Jefferies says it expects
sector shares to outperform the UK market during
2016 as supply is unlikely to catch up with booming demand
** Berkeley & Barratt Developments up more
than 3 pct each after being upgraded to "buy" from "hold" & 2nd
and 3rd top FTSE gainers
** Jefferies hikes TP on Berkeley to 4650p (vs analysts'
mean of 3713p), Barratt to 807p (vs 660p), citing high
visibility of cashflows, strong forward order books &
ever-increasing government support amid an acute housing
shortage
** Galliford Try up 2.4 pct & among top FTSE 250
gainers, with Jefferies bumping it up to "buy", TP hiked to
1950p
** Redrow up c.2 pct, Crest Nicholson,
Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon, Bellway and
Bovis rise between 1.3 pct-1.7 pct
** The UK housebuilders index massively
outperformed the FTSE 100 last year
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)