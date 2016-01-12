** Sports Direct down c.5 pct, second-largest loser
on the FTSE 100, after Haitong Research and Numis cut
ratings on the stock
** Haitong Research cuts to "neutral" and slashes
longstanding fair value to 430p from 850p; Numis cuts to "hold"
from "buy"
** "There remains low visibility on the business financials
and we cannot rule out making further forecast reductions,"
Haitong Research says in a note
** Britain's biggest sportswear retailer last week warned
its annual profit could be up to 40 million pounds lower than
guidance issued less than a month ago
** Numis lowers Sports Direct forecasts for FY16 and FY17
following the profit warning
** Sports Direct has been under fire from media, investors
and politicians over its working practices and its December
update also disappointed
** Stock already down 33 pct this yr
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)