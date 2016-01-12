BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 26
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
Jan 12 Jiangsu Jiujiujiu Technology Co Ltd
* Says expects 2015 net profit to rise 5.4-26.0 percent y/y to 510-610 million yuan ($77.60-$92.82 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1P6jE3v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5722 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.6 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 25
May 21 Amgen Inc and UCB SA said on Sunday they did not expect their experimental osteoporosis drug to win U.S. approval this year after a higher rate of serious heart-related side effects were observed in a late-stage clinical trial.