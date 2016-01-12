** Boohoo.com up 6 pct in strong volumes & sharpest gainer on the FTSE AIM retail index after online fashion retailer posts a robust set of results, which covers key Christmas period

** Back at levels last seen before Jan 2015 profit warning after rev up 45 pct for 4-mths to Dec. 31 (ahead of Investec's estimate of 31 pct)

** Valuation remains compelling & not does not currently reflect co's opportunity to expand in the UK, overseas & through third parties, Investec writes

** For FY, Boohoo.com sees revenue growth marginally above previous guidance of 30-35 pct, in line on EBITDA

** Jefferies writes FY16 ask now seem eminently beatable

** Peel Hunt hikes TP from 40p to 50p (co's float price in 2014); analysts' median estimate at 43p according to Reuters data