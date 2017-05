Jan 12 Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank: 16 states raise 171.7 billion rupees via loans, above targeted 167.70 billion rupees

* India cenbank: cut off on Andhra Pradesh at 8.29 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Meghalaya, Mizoram at 8.19 percent

* India cbank: cut off on West Bengal, Punjab, Telangana at 8.31 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Gujarat, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu at 8.27 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Gujarat at 8.26 percent

* India cbank: cut off on Uttar Pradesh at 8.34 percent; on Sikkim at 8.20 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Maharashtra at 8.25 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Himachal Pradesh at 8.14 percent

* India cbank: cut off on Chhattisgarh at 8.32 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan at 8.30 percent