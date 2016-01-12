Jan 12 Beijing Forever Technology Co Ltd

* Says to acquire Lion Technology for 340 million yuan ($51.70 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 300 million yuan in share private placement to help fund acquisition

