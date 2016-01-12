GRAINS-Corn rises for 2nd day on fears of U.S. planting delays

* Corn rises to highest since May 10, soybeans extend gains * Wet, cold weather seen delaying U.S. Midwest fieldwork * Wheat hits 2-week high on strong demand for U.S. cargoes (Recasts with corn, adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 22 Chicago corn futures rose for a second straight session on Monday, climbing to their highest since May 10, while soybeans gained more ground with cold and wet weather expected to delay planting in parts of the U.