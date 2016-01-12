MEDIA-India's Vedant Fashions may sell 15 pct stake to L Catterton, Kedaara Capital - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, January 12The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 31300 ICS-201(B22mm) 31800 ICS-102(B22mm) 23100 ICS-103(23mm) 26000 ICS-104(24mm) 30400 ICS-202(26mm) 32600 ICS-105(26mm) 29600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 30500 ICS-105(27mm) 33400 ICS-105CS(27mm) 30500 ICS-105MMA(27) 31700 ICS-105PHR(28) 33800 ICS-105(28mm) 32700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33000 ICS-105(29mm) 33200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 33400 ICS-105(30mm) 33600 ICS-105(31mm) 34100 ICS-106(32mm) 35500 ICS-107(34mm) 49200
* Corn rises to highest since May 10, soybeans extend gains * Wet, cold weather seen delaying U.S. Midwest fieldwork * Wheat hits 2-week high on strong demand for U.S. cargoes (Recasts with corn, adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 22 Chicago corn futures rose for a second straight session on Monday, climbing to their highest since May 10, while soybeans gained more ground with cold and wet weather expected to delay planting in parts of the U.