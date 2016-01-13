EMERGING MARKETS-LatAm currencies weaken as Trump woes spark risk-aversion

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 17 Latin American markets and currencies weakened on Wednesday as speculation U.S. President Donald Trump could face the threat of impeachment triggered worldwide profit-taking on riskier assets. The Brazilian real slipped 1.23 percent, while the Mexican peso fell 0.71 percent. Both currencies had strengthened in the last six trading days. News reports emerged on Tuesday that Trump had asked then-Federal Bureau of I