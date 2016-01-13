** Tata Consultancy Services falls as much as 1.85 pct while rival Infosys gains 1.8 pct

** TCS trades at 17.3x of 1-yr forward earnings vs 16.4x of Infosys - Eikon data

** TCS Q3 dollar revenue falls 0.3 pct to $4.15 bln q/q mainly due to U.S. holidays and heavy flooding in the southern Indian city of Chennai

** Q3 represents sixth consecutive quarter of disappointing revenue growth versus consensus expectations: Nomura

** TCS likely to underperform on revenue growth vs Infosys in FY16/17 after 5 years of outperformance: Nomura

** Constant currency revenue growth for TCS was 12.5 pct y/y in 9MF16 compared to 13 pct at Infosys in H1F16 - Morgan Stanley

** Growth rates seem to be converging which can alter multiples - Morgan Stanley

** TCS trading at 17.5 times FY17 P/E, a 10 pct premium to Infosys, We see this gap bridging over the next twelve months as it suffers from deceleration: ICICI Securities

** Infosys to report its Q3 results later in the day (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)