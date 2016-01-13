** Bunzl, which supplies supermarkets, hospital and hotels with products ranging from carrier bags to toilet rolls, cut to "sell" at Goldman Sachs

** Broker says stock trading like a bond proxy given co's relatively stable business model and resilient margins, though valuations now stretched and at risk from rising interest rates

** Co trading at c.38 pct higher than its StarMine Intrinsic Value estimate & 39 pct premium to its peer median according to Reuters data

** Goldman's call contrasts with a more bullish views set forth by Credit Suisse & Nomura

** Stock has outperformed the FTSE 100 index since mid-Q3

** 6 of 18 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 9 "hold" and 3 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 1876p

** Bunzl due to report FY 2015 results on Feb. 29