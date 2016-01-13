China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
Jan 13 Shanghai Chengtou Holding Co Ltd
* Says expects 2015 net profit to rise 70-100 percent y/y versus net profit of 2.0 billion yuan ($304.17 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RLuNvx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5752 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: