BRIEF-Sky Network Television says Co and Vodafone filed amended notice of appeal in high court
* Co and Vodafone have filed an amended notice of appeal in high court
Jan 13 China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen
* Says unit TPV Tech plans to consolidate Brazil operations, to cut about 430 jobs in next 6 mths
* Says TPV Tech plans to consolidate Belgium operations, about 180 jobs affected in next 9 mths
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KcNfaf
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Co and Vodafone have filed an amended notice of appeal in high court
* Received proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in co at a price between $1.225 to $1.250 per share