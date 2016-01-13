BRIEF-Sky Network Television says Co and Vodafone filed amended notice of appeal in high court
* Co and Vodafone have filed an amended notice of appeal in high court
Jan 13 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd
* Says signs strategic cooperation agreement with China Telecom
* Says both companies to share resources, improve operating efficiency
* Says both companies to provide better information service environment to support government strategies
Source text in English: bit.ly/1TUkHHS
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Received proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in co at a price between $1.225 to $1.250 per share