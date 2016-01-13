China developers' offshore dollar bond sales dry up as issuance curbs bite
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
Jan 13 Shenzhen Glory Medical Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to set up industry buyout fund worth up to 1.3 billion yuan ($197.75 million) with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PaWZmI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5740 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Experiencing delays in dollar bond approval by NDRC - developers
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - NAV per share as of close of business on 16 May 2017 was USD 18.74 / 14.51 GBP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: