BRIEF-Fairfax Media receives proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in Co
* Received proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in co at a price between $1.225 to $1.250 per share
Jan 13 XiAn LONGi Silicon Materials Corp
* Says signs strategic agreement with China Merchants New Energy Group on components supply for about 1.6 billion yuan ($243.38 million) in 2016
* Says unit signs strategic agreement to supply solar power components for about 6.3 billion yuan in 2016
* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 14 after disclosing deals with clients
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1niiGuS; bit.ly/200d1Yh; bit.ly/1N7exP2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5742 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Received proposal from Hellman & Friedman to acquire 100% of shares in co at a price between $1.225 to $1.250 per share
SYDNEY, May 18 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Thursday said it would grant due diligence access to two rival private equity bidders after U.S. buyout firm Hellman & Friedman made a surprise takeover proposal of as much as A$2.87 billion ($2.13 billion).