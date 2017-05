** Technology and consulting company Infosys rises as much as 5.35 pct, to its biggest single-day percentage gain since July 21

** Stock up versus 1.3 pct decline in main index

** Raises FY16 revenue forecast to 12.8-13.2 pct in constant currency terms from 10-12 pct

** Company's Q3 consolidated net profit rises 6.6 pct to 34.65 bln rupees; analysts had expected a net profit of 33.53 bln rupees

(karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)