Jan 14 Vijaya Bank :

* Making investment of 142,000 equity shares in private placement of equity shares of National Payment Corporation of India at INR 352 per equity share Source text : Vijaya Bank has informed BSE that the Bank is making investment of 1,42,000 Equity Shares in Private Placement of Equity Shares of M/S. National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) at Rs. 352 per Equity Share, having face value of Rs. 100 each amounting to Rs. 4,99,84,000/- (Four Crore Ninety Nine Lakhs and Eighty Four Thousand only) i.e. in percentage term 1.02% of post-issue equity paid-up capital of the investee Company.

