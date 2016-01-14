BRIEF-Securities and Investment launches mena-wide online trading platform
* Launches mena-wide online trading platform Source:(http://bit.ly/2rEQ2XN) Further company coverage:
Jan 14 Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd
* Says 2015 premium income at 385.7 billion yuan ($58.53 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1mXPfhf
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5898 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Launches mena-wide online trading platform Source:(http://bit.ly/2rEQ2XN) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates rose in early trade on Sunday, with Saudi petrochemical shares particularly strong, after oil prices rebounded at the end of last week.