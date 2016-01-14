BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Jan 14 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd
* Says expects 2015 net profit to rise 20-45 percent y/y versus net profit of 3.2 billion yuan ($485.58 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J4IhkZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: