BRIEF-Securities and Investment launches mena-wide online trading platform
* Launches mena-wide online trading platform Source:(http://bit.ly/2rEQ2XN) Further company coverage:
Jan 14 Bank of Nanjing Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2015 net profit up 24.9 percent y/y at 7.0 billion yuan ($1.06 billion)
* Says plans to raise up to 5.0 billion yuan via preference shares issue in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RGpWOf ; bit.ly/1URhPfe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5896 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Launches mena-wide online trading platform Source:(http://bit.ly/2rEQ2XN) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates rose in early trade on Sunday, with Saudi petrochemical shares particularly strong, after oil prices rebounded at the end of last week.