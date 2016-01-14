BRIEF-Cairo for Oil and Soap posts nine-month loss
* Nine-month net loss EGP 5.6 million versus profit of EGP 92.7 million year ago
Jan 14 Donlinks Grain & Oil Co Ltd
* Says trading of shares to halt from January 15 pending announcement related to asset acquisition
* Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: