BRIEF-Securities and Investment launches mena-wide online trading platform
* Launches mena-wide online trading platform Source:(http://bit.ly/2rEQ2XN) Further company coverage:
Jan 14 Bohai Leasing Co Ltd
* Says expects 2015 net profit to rise 35.2-45.6 percent y/y to about 1.2-1.3 billion yuan ($182.10-197.28 million)
* Says plans to boost insurance firm Bohai Life's capital by 2.84 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Ok1m1m; bit.ly/1SPVAaX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5897 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Launches mena-wide online trading platform Source:(http://bit.ly/2rEQ2XN) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates rose in early trade on Sunday, with Saudi petrochemical shares particularly strong, after oil prices rebounded at the end of last week.