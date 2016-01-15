** Diversified explorer Australian Bauxite Ltd falls as much as 32.4 pct to a record low of A$0.115

** Says suspends production at its Tasmanian operations after failing to find a buyer for its first shipment of aluminium-making material

** Says taking steps to conserve cash until a sale of its maiden shipment is achieved

** About 0.9 mln shares change hands, 6.7 times 30-day average daily volume

** Stock down 15 pct this year as of Thursday's close