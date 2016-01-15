Jan 15 (Reuters)
United Urban Investment Corp.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Nov 30, 2015 ended May 31, 2015 to May 31, 2016 to Nov 30, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 20.07 19.47 20.25 20.07
(+3.1 pct ) (+4.2 pct ) (+0.9 pct ) (-0.9 pct )
Net 7.92 7.79 8.12 6.90
(+1.6 pct ) (+7.1 pct ) (+2.5 pct ) (-15.0 pct )
Div 2,953 yen 2,900 yen 2,950 yen 2,950 yen
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8960.T