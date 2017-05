** Hindustan Unilever falls as much as 2.07 pct; biggest single-day percentage loss since Jan 7, 2016

** Co to report Q3 results on Friday

** Analysts on average expect net income of 10.56 bln rupees (about $157 mln) on revenue of 81.53 bln rupees, according to Thomson Reuters estimates

** Volume growth in quarter, EBITDA margin expansion, commentary on rural growth will be key things to watch out for

** Stock trading at steep valuations of 42.6x/34.4x FY16/17E EPS: Ambit Capital (karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)