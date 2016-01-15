** Wockhardt Ltd falls as much as 12.8 pct to its lowest since Sept 23, 2015

** Shares post biggest single-day percentage fall since Aug 24, 2015

** Wockhardt received a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration highlighting concerns with its Shendra drug manufacturing plant in western India, reports the Economic Times (bit.ly/1Qa9Smb)

** Wockhardt plans to respond to the FDA's observations in the so-called 'Form 483' with its corrective actions plan in 15 days, the paper says

** A Wockhhardt spokesman did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comments

** Multiple Wockhardt plants are barred from exporting to its largest market, the United States

** A notice posted on the U.S. FDA website on Wednesday said about 62,555 bottles of the antibiotic azithromycin manufactured by Wockhardt were being recalled because the company failed to adequately investigate consumer complaints about them (zeba.siddiqui.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net/ karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)