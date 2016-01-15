Journalist turned politician beaten up in Kosovo
PRISTINA, May 13 A prominent Kosovo journalist who this week joined a political party she had long criticised was beaten up on Saturday in a car park close to her apartment, police said.
** UK housebuilder Bovis Homes up 2.5 pct & 2nd top FTSE midcap gainer after co finishes FY with record profit
** Analysts say co's upbeat trading update quells margin concerns raised last yr & sets ground for more growth in 2016
** On valuation grounds Bovis presents the most compelling investment case in the sector, Jefferies writes, keeping "buy" rating
** Bovis trading at an 18.5 pct discount to peers on a forward P/E basis, Reuters data shows, despite 12.5 pct gain y/y
** UK's bluechip builders among the top 10 percentage gainers in 2015 (index up c.29 pct vs FTSE's 5 pct fall) & brokerages expect an outpeformance vs UK market in 2016 again
** Co's update follows positive expressions for yr from larger cos Barratt Development & Taylor Wimpey
** Roughly a fifth of 30-day avg volume traded through on Bovis in half hr
** Separately, larger rival Persimmon up 1.5 pct, among top FTSE gainers after Deutsche Bank hikes TP to 2225p from 2131p (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
LONDON, May 13 The British government does not yet know who was behind Friday's global cyber attack that disrupted the country's health system, interior minister Amber Rudd said on Saturday.