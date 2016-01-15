US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
** Indian stocks fall sharply in late sell-off; NSE index declines as much as 1.45 pct; BSE index slips as much as 1.42
** Crude oil falls further; down 3 pct to trade below psychologically important $30 a barrel level
** All major European indexes trading 1 pct lower
** Indian bank stocks lead fall, ICICI Bank down 4.6 pct, State Bank of India down 6 pct; biggest losers on the NSE index, Bank Nifty down 2.5 pct
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.