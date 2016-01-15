** Indian stocks fall sharply in late sell-off; NSE index declines as much as 1.45 pct; BSE index slips as much as 1.42

** Crude oil falls further; down 3 pct to trade below psychologically important $30 a barrel level

** All major European indexes trading 1 pct lower

** Indian bank stocks lead fall, ICICI Bank down 4.6 pct, State Bank of India down 6 pct; biggest losers on the NSE index, Bank Nifty down 2.5 pct

(karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)