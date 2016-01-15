Jan 15 Shanghai Bairun Investment Holding Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 2.3 billion yuan ($349.36 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects

* Says shares to resume trading on January 18

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ldBfPa; bit.ly/1KhaSOV

