Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Jan: Ranhill Holdings (Malaysia) - $186 mln Re-IPO; CIMB, Maybank

** Feb: TeamLease Services IPO-TLSV.NS (India) - $83m IPO; Credit Suisse, ICICI Securities, IDFC Securities

** Mar: L&T Infotech IPO-LRTI.BO (India) - $300 mln IPO; Barclays, Citi, Kotak, SBI Capital

** Lufax which has the backing of Ping An Insurance , has kicked off preparations for its $5 bln Hong Kong IPO for the second half of 2016

** Bank of Zhengzhou exercises greenshoe in full

** Goodbaby China premarkets $300 mln Hong Kong IPO

** YTO Express plans backdoor listing (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)