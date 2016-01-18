** An opportunity to more fully re-engage value will likely emerge in the coming months - Credit Suisse

** The market is unsure on China's policy and is technically weak, driving MSCI EM index towards bear case 2016 target of 720 - JP Morgan

** There may be a technical bounce in emerging market growth as some of the weakest economies start to level off - Citi

** MSCI EM index remains oversold on daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly charts on RSI

** With EM value having underperformed growth for the fourth consecutive year, CS identifies a number of triggers to assist in calling the timing of a potential growth into value trade

** For now, the broker recommends a barbell country allocation split between overweight positions on more typical growth stories such as China, India and Mexico and the value plays of Turkey and Korea

** Adds relative to growth, EM value is trading on a 45 pct discounted trailing PE and 61 pct discount on trailing PB, the cheapest since at least the end of 2003

** Says a potential steepening in the shape of the G3+ yield curve and a recovery in EM/DM real GDP growth differential should also help