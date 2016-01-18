US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
** An opportunity to more fully re-engage value will likely emerge in the coming months - Credit Suisse
** The market is unsure on China's policy and is technically weak, driving MSCI EM index towards bear case 2016 target of 720 - JP Morgan
** There may be a technical bounce in emerging market growth as some of the weakest economies start to level off - Citi
** MSCI EM index remains oversold on daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly charts on RSI
** With EM value having underperformed growth for the fourth consecutive year, CS identifies a number of triggers to assist in calling the timing of a potential growth into value trade
** For now, the broker recommends a barbell country allocation split between overweight positions on more typical growth stories such as China, India and Mexico and the value plays of Turkey and Korea
** Adds relative to growth, EM value is trading on a 45 pct discounted trailing PE and 61 pct discount on trailing PB, the cheapest since at least the end of 2003
** Says a potential steepening in the shape of the G3+ yield curve and a recovery in EM/DM real GDP growth differential should also help (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.