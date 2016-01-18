** Broader NSE index falls to lowest level since June 5, 2014

** Benchmark BSE index falls to lowest level since June 2, 2014

** Oil prices fell below $28/bbl on Monday hitting their lowest since 2003, as markets braced for a jump in Iranian exports after the lifting of sanctions against the country at the weekend

** Volatility gauge VIX rises as much as 4.15 pct, highest since Sept. 30, 2015

** Indian bank stocks lead fall, Bank Nifty sub index falls 1.18 pct

** Selling accelerated in Indian midcap stocks, down about 2.4 pct (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)