BUZZ-India's Glenmark Pharma slumps on Q4 profit miss
** Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals fall as much as 16.3 percent in early trade
** Broader NSE index falls to lowest level since June 5, 2014
** Benchmark BSE index falls to lowest level since June 2, 2014
** Oil prices fell below $28/bbl on Monday hitting their lowest since 2003, as markets braced for a jump in Iranian exports after the lifting of sanctions against the country at the weekend
** Volatility gauge VIX rises as much as 4.15 pct, highest since Sept. 30, 2015
** Indian bank stocks lead fall, Bank Nifty sub index falls 1.18 pct
** Selling accelerated in Indian midcap stocks, down about 2.4 pct (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Shares of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd rise as much as 4.6 percent in early trade