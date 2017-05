** Shares in Wockhardt recover to trade 2.72 pct lower after falling as much as 11 pct earlier

** Company can resolve FDA concerns at Shendra plant in two months: Wockhardt executive says on a conference call on Monday

** Wockhardt in "more intensive" dialogue with FDA: executive

** None of FDA's observations at Shendra facility were critical: executive

** Wockhardt's stock fell 15 pct on Friday after U.S. FDA issued a 'Form 483' outlining manufacturing violations after a recent inspection of the company's Shendra plant in western India