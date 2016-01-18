US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
** Reliance Industries Ltd falls 4.2 pct, Cairn India slumps 7 pct, ONGC declines 2.2 pct, BPCL down 2.9 pct
** Energy stocks biggest drag on the NSE index, which is down 1.3 pct
** Oil prices hit their lowest since 2003; Brent crude falls to $27.67, its lowest since Nov 25, 2003
** Oil market braced for a jump in Iranian exports after the lifting of sanctions against the country over the weekend
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.