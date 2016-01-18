Jan 18 Reserve Bank of India:

* Reserve Bank announces OMO purchase of Government of India dated securities for INR 100 billion on January 20, 2016

* RBI says to buy 7.28 pct GS 2019 via OMO

* RBI says to buy 8.83 pct GS 2023 via OMO

* RBI says to buy 7.88 pct GS 2030 via OMO

* RBI says to buy 7.72 pct GS 2025 via OMO Source text: (bit.ly/1n6ASHm) (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)