US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
Jan 18 Reserve Bank of India:
* Reserve Bank announces OMO purchase of Government of India dated securities for INR 100 billion on January 20, 2016
* RBI says to buy 7.28 pct GS 2019 via OMO
* RBI says to buy 8.83 pct GS 2023 via OMO
* RBI says to buy 7.88 pct GS 2030 via OMO
* RBI says to buy 7.72 pct GS 2025 via OMO Source text: (bit.ly/1n6ASHm) (Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.