Near-term pipeline of notable IPOs, follow-ons and convertible offerings, from IFR and other sources:

** Jan: Ranhill Holdings (Malaysia) - $186 mln Re-IPO; CIMB, Maybank

** Feb: TeamLease Services IPO-TLSV.NS (India) - $83m IPO; Credit Suisse, ICICI Securities, IDFC Securities

** Q1 2016: China Zheshang Bank IPO-CZSB.HK - $1 bln SEHK IPO. ABCI, CICC, Citic CLSA, GS

** Q1 2016: Goodbaby China - $300 mln SEHK IPO. MS

** Postal Savings Bank of China IPO-PSBC.HK seeks IPO sponsors

** Red Star Macalline to resume work on A-share IPO

** China Railway Construction Corporation on Monday launched $500 mln of five-year put three H-share convertible bonds

** Chinese online lending platform Lufax, which has the backing of China's Ping An Insurance, has raised $1.2 bln from a group of investors ahead of a planned IPO

** India's L&T Infotech is targeting to launch its US$250m-$300m IPO in the second half of Feb.

** Japanese REIT Aeon REIT Investment is planning to raise $235 mln from an investment unit primary offering (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)