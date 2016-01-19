BRIEF-Dream Unlimited's interest in Dream Office REIT deemed to have increased
* Dream Unlimited Corp's interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust deemed to have increased
Jan 19 (Reuters) Nippon Prologis Reit, Inc. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Nov 30, 2015 ended May 31, 2015 to May 31, 2016 to Nov 30, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 14.33 14.24 14.27 14.41
(+0.6 pct ) (+6.0 pct ) (-0.5 pct ) (+1.0 pct ) Net 5.99 5.79 5.99 5.99
(+3.4 pct ) (+5.7 pct ) (0.0 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Div 3,459 yen 3,344 yen 3,460 yen 3,460 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3283.T
* Dream Unlimited Corp's interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust deemed to have increased
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Westpac Banking Corporation's (WBC, AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 2017-C1 EUR1 billion and 2017-C2 EUR500 million fixed-rate mortgage covered bonds ratings of 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. This brings the total outstanding issuance of covered bonds under the programme to AUD24.85 billion. Series 2017-C1 is due in May 2024, while Series 2017-C2 is due in May 2032. Both the bonds benefit from a 1