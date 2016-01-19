COLUMN-SAFT-ON-WEALTH: Be thankful for the return of volatility
May 17 Wednesday's bout of equity market volatility may be a blessing in disguise for long-term investors.
Jan 19 Black Peony Group Co Ltd
* Says Q4 contract sales up 45.7 percent y/y at 261.2 million yuan ($39.71 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZJvBrd
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5773 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 17 Wednesday's bout of equity market volatility may be a blessing in disguise for long-term investors.
* Cash dividend a 75% increase per share over $.20 paid in recent quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: