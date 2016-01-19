Jan 19 Soyea Technology Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 700 million yuan ($106.43 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay loans and replenish capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 20

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1V4vnUP; bit.ly/1Qb53qO

