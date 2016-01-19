Jan 19 Zhejiang Jingxin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 1 billion yuan ($152.05 million) in private placement of shares to fund project

* Says trading of shares to resume on Jan 20

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JW5Ufv; bit.ly/1PdvSNX

