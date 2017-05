** Indian stocks fall nearly 2 pct on Wednesday as relentless slide in crude continues

** India's NSE index falls below crucial 7,300 level to 7,291.50, its lowest since June 2, 2014

** NSE declines 20 pct from all-time high of 9119.20 on March 4, 2015

** BSE index falls to 24,025.11, lowest level since May 16, 2014 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bhartiya Janata Party won national elections in a landslide victory

** BSE falls over 6000 points from record all-time high of 30,024.74 on March 4, 2015

** Asian share markets were in full retreat on Wednesday as a relentless slide in oil prices soured an attempted rally on Wall Street and dealt a further blow to global investors' appetite for riskier assets (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)