HONG KONG Jan 20 Hong Kong's stock market fell
to 3-1/2-year lows as its currency tumbled towards the lower end
of a trading band on Wednesday, as investors were jolted by
fears over capital outflows, slowing global growth and crumbling
oil prices.
Having weathered days of stock market volatility in the
mainland and a relentless slide in global oil prices, the
benchmark stock market index in Hong Kong fell hard
during the session.
Conita Hung, a director at Amicus Asset Management based in
Hong Kong, said the weakness in the Hong Hong dollar
was indicative of strong outflows from the market.
"After breaking below 19,200 points investors realized they
can't bet on a temporary bounce and there's a lack of confidence
in the market now," she said.
The Hong Kong dollar fell for a fifth consecutive day to its
weakest level in more than eight years, with a sharp drop in
currency forwards suggesting more weakness was in store.
On Wednesday, Asian stocks slumped to fresh four-year lows
as a deepening rout in oil markets dealt a further blow to
investor appetite for riskier assets.
In late afternoon trading, the local dollar fell to 7.8217
per U.S. dollar, its weakest level since August 2007 and just
shy of a record low of 7.8305 in its 30-year old history of the
currency board system.
Under the rules of the currency board, the dollar is allowed
to fluctuate within a 7.75-7.85 band and central bank
intervention is triggered if the currency hits either end of the
band.
Some investors are worried the Hong Kong dollar's persistent
weakness would force the central bank to buy the currency from
the money market and send interbank interest rates higher - a
troublesome prospect given the upward pressure on mortgage rates
would end up knocking property markets.
As if on cue, property shares took the brunt of the market
selloff with a sub-index of stocks falling 5 percent on
the day. Resource shares were also hit thanks to a relentless
slide in global oil prices.
All constituents of the benchmark index were in the red. On
technical charts, the stock market was about to pierce the 61.8
percent retracement line of the December 2007 to October 2008
range, signaling further weakness ahead.
Authorities have repeatedly said Hong Kong's currency board
system is in no danger and is functioning normally. However,
stock market investors see darker signs for the economy as a
spike in interbank borrowing costs is tightening monetary
conditions at a time when its biggest trading partner, China, is
slowing.
Three month borrowing costs in the local dollar
spurted to 55 basis points on Wednesday compared to 44 basis
points at the start of the week, an unusually sharp move in the
local money market.
"The spurt in the interbank rates is making investors
nervous," said the head of sales trading at a bank in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Clare Jim; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)