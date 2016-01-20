** Investors start looking for dividend plays as key Asia Pacific markets enter bear phase

** Markets that look attractive on dividend yields (DY) relative to bond yields are Australia, Japan, MSCI China and Korea - Credit Suisse

** Says Australia's DY is now 2.8% above the country's bond yield versus a high of 3.3% in 2009; S&P/ASX 200 down nearly 20 pct from March highs

** MSCI China DY 0.4% higher than the bond yield versus a high of 0.6% in 2008. Index down 41 pct from April highs and 21.7 pct from Oct. Highs

** Japan DY at 1.9% above the bond yield versus a previous high of 1.9%. Topix is down 21 pct from Aug. highs

** South Korea's DY is now 0.5% below the bond yield - the smallest gap in 15 years. Kospi down 16.4 pct from all time highs

** HSBC earlier said 2016 will be a year of disinflation and low global growth and therefore sustainable dividend yields is an important theme

** Stocks that have highest dividend yield in Asia include China Cinda, Lenovo Group, China Oceanwide , BHP Billiton, Woodside Petroleum (bit.ly/1OvETP0) - Eikon data

** Investors add the trajectory of bond yields will likely determine valuations in the absence of high growth and ROE

** However, if the sell off continues, companies which have already cut capex may next cut dividends (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)