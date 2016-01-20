UPDATE 3-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
Jan 20 Chongqing Wanli New Energy Says Plans To Buy Soufun Holdings's
* Says plans to sell entire assets and debts for at least 700 million yuan ($106.40 million) to an investment firm
* Says to buy Soufun Holdings' assets for 16.2 billion yuan via share issue
* Says aims to raise up to 3.2 billion yuan via private placement of shares to fund projects
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JhCGIa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5789 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Deals range from healthcare to oil and military procurement (Adds announcement of tech, infrastructure funds)
BRASILIA, May 20 Brazilian President Michel Temer on Saturday challenged a recorded conversation implicating him in a corruption probe, saying he would continue as president and ask the Supreme Court to verify the integrity of the recording.