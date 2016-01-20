Jan 20 Chongqing Wanli New Energy Says Plans To Buy Soufun Holdings's

* Says plans to sell entire assets and debts for at least 700 million yuan ($106.40 million) to an investment firm

* Says to buy Soufun Holdings' assets for 16.2 billion yuan via share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 3.2 billion yuan via private placement of shares to fund projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JhCGIa

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5789 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)